BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BSIG opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

