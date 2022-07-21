Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nikon stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Nikon has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Nikon had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

