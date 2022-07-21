ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $265.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANSS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.60.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $257.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.