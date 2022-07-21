Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $88.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.57% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DVN stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.