Mizuho Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $40.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

