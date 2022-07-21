APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $56.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of APA by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

