Mizuho Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $84.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $66,646,229.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 181,442,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,530,925,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $66,646,229.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 181,442,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,530,925,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

