Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Up 5.6 %

CRK stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $237,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,441,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.