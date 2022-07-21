Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $143.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.02.

GOOGL opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

