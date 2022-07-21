Mizuho Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $53.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $59.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AR. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:AR opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 184,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 387,001 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.