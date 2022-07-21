Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 1,360,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after buying an additional 120,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 151,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Articles

