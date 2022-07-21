Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $63.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

NYSE:AA opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

