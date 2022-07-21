Financial Review: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) vs. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Citizens Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 2.84 $26.59 million $3.69 8.63 Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.66 $2.32 billion $4.72 7.96

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 32.50% 14.83% 1.26% Citizens Financial Group 30.67% 10.69% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bankwell Financial Group and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 1 4 8 0 2.54

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $49.21, suggesting a potential upside of 30.99%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. It operates approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia; 114 retail and commercial non-branch offices in national markets; and approximately 3,300 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

