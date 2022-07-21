Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $202.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.92.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

JAZZ stock opened at $156.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.30. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $179.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,819 shares of company stock worth $8,005,702. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

