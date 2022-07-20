FourThought Financial LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

VNQ opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

