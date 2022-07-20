Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.