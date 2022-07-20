Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

