Conning Inc. Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

