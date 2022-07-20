Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 567 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

