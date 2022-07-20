Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

