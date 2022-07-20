Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 121,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 28,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 264,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $288.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.