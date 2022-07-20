Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

