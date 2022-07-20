Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

