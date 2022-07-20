Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.