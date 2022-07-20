Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires 290 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Pfizer by 64.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 6,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 121,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 77.2% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 28,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

