SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $433.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

