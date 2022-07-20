CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 1,366 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

