Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

