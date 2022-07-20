Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

