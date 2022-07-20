Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 740 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE ARW opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.