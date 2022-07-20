Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 55,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Dynamics by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.75.

General Dynamics stock opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $185.06 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

