Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.