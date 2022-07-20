Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Fiserv stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.