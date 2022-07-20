Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

