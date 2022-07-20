Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $213,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 726.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 108,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 39,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

