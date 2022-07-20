Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 90 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,614,000 after acquiring an additional 520,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

Prologis Stock Up 5.0 %

Prologis stock opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

