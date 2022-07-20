Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases New Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 212,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -151.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Recommended Stories

