Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 125 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $5,171,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $274.60 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $282.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

