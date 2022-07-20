Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 822 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $296.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.52 and a 200-day moving average of $256.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,878 shares of company stock worth $3,979,428 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

