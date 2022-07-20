578 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

