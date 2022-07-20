Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,250,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Alphabet stock opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

