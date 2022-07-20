Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,361 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $85,842,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Hess by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 786,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.