Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.20 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

About Novartis



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

