Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $886,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

