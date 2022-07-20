SG Americas Securities LLC Has $34.49 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 253,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

VZ opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

