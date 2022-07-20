Retirement Solution Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Shares of NVDA opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average is $213.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

