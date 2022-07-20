4,871 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

