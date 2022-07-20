SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 37,602 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 523.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 808,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

