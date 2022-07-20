Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.82.
NVIDIA stock opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
