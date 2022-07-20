Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $935,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

